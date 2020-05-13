August 4, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Mr. Andrew "Andy" Kenneth Reed, 81, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, retired from General Electric in Reston, VA, and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam. Affectionately known as "Pappy" to his grandchildren, Andy enjoyed woodworking, golf, traveling and could fix anything. He volunteered his time and talents at Caring Christian Carpenters in Washington, NC, Forsyth Medical Center and the Shepherd Center. A sweet, compassionate, gentle and kind person, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell Reed. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Judy Reed; two daughters, Jennifer Reed of Charlottesville, VA, and Susan Reed (Robert Walz) of Charles City, VA.; two stepdaughters, Lisa Castro (Ernie) of Leesburg, VA, and Gretchen Masselli (John) of Charlottesville, VA; a stepson, Christopher Davis (Caroline) of San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren, Kate Sayre (Brad), Scott Masselli (Jessie Mitchell), Alison Masselli, Megan McCoy, Ben Masselli, Chase McCoy, Seth Davis and Acadia Davis; two great-grandsons, Rowan Sayre and Oliver Sayre; and a sister, Connie Lamar (Pete). A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shepherd Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
