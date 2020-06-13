Reece, Pauline (Polly) Martin December 14, 1923 - June 12, 2020 Mrs. Pauline "Polly" Martin Reece, 96, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC. She was born on December 14, 1923 at East Bend, NC to Troy Wesley and Pearl Dezern Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Foy W. Reece of 59 years; two brothers, Colonel Thomas W. Martin and wife, Faye Joines Martin, and Henry S. Martin. Surviving are two sons, Martin Reece of Boonville, NC, Allan (Ellen) Reece of Yadkinville, NC; daughter-in-law, Molly Reece of Lewisville, NC; stepson, Gray (JoAnn) Reece of Carmel, Indiana; five grandchildren, Chad (Kim) Reece, Matthew (Sarah) Reece, Brittany (Tray) Norman, Brandy (Nina) Reece, Brandon Reece (Jill); five great-grandchildren, Connor Colton, Alexis Reece, Reece Norman, and Harper Lee Norman; step-grandson, Joe (Emily) Reece; three step-grandchildren, Lizzie, Natalie, and Will Reece; sister, Libby (Clyde) Wall; sisters-in-law, Shirley Martin Patterson, and Mary Woodruff Reece, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Polly graduated from East Bend High School in 1940. Following graduation, she was recruited by the Chatham Manufacturing Company to play semi-pro basketball for the Chatham Blanketeers. At an early age she made a profession of faith and became a member of East Bend Baptist Church. In 1941 her family moved to Boonville Baptist Church which she attended until her marriage to Foy W. Reece on May 30, 1947. Following their marriage, she became a member of Charity Baptist Church. There she served as church clerk, president of Woman's Missionary Union, choir member and trustee. Polly and Foy lived on Rockford Road near Boonville where they owned a dairy and tobacco farm. In 1956, she returned to the public workforce being employed a Hanes Hosiery in Winston-Salem, NC. She retired in June 1972 as the first female foreman at the company. Mrs. Reece will be available for viewing on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 2:30 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Gentry Family chapel with Rev. Will Hamric officiating with burial at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery in Boonville, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Reece family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601, Yadkinville, NC

