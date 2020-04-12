Reece, Jr., James Michael December 19, 1965 - April 4, 2020 Mr. James "Michael" Reece, Jr., 54, passed away unexpectedly. He was born on December 19, 1965 in Forsyth County to James Michael Reece, Sr. and Vivian Sutphin. Michael Reece was the Ultimate Family Man. All the way to the depths of his core, Michael Reece was the ideal of a wonderful, loving, supportive husband who devoted himself to his wife of nearly 24 years, Maggie. The delight and commitment he took as a father to Lily and Ben radiated off him to all those who surrounded him. His role as a family man was not limited to his love for his wife and kids. Michael cared to an equal depth about his role as a brother, son, cousin, nephew, uncle and of course, as a friend. Michael saw his friends as family and held them so close to his heart. His friends are far too enumerable to count but he could tell a beautiful or touching story about any single one. From Rosemont Baptist, to Kennedy, to West Forsyth High School and later to Western Carolina, he joined Pi Kappa Phi which led him to many of his lifelong friends. Then onto Wake Forest MBA program, hosting his weekly study group at his home, he always surrounded himself with people who challenged and encouraged him. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own businesses. He later became the president of his father's business, Reece Builders', located in Winston-Salem, where he continued a workplace that felt like family. Not only did Michael make friends along his path, but he also kept them and held them dearly. Once becoming a part of his life, you could be confident in a life-long friendship. He never met a stranger or forgot a name. He was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Maggie; children, Lily and Ben; brother, Randy Reece and his wife, Melyn; uncle, Gary and his wife, Linda; cousin, Brad and his wife, Lesley and their kids; and many other relatives in his extended family that love him deeply. Due to COVID19, services are unable to be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when we may gather and hug in honor of Michael Reece. Through and through Michael Reece was one of the strongest, wisest, and loving men to come across. He loved his family and all those considered family deeply and devotedly. He loved each and every one of his friends so passionately. He will be greatly missed by every single person his soul touched. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
