December 11, 1945 - October 21, 2019 Boonville Mr. Graham Walter Reece, 73, left for his heavenly home October 21, 2019. Graham was born December 11, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Wilson and Olivia Norman Reece. He loved life, adventure, friends and family. Graham enjoyed golfing, fishing, horseback riding, and telling stories to scare the grandkids. He was a magician that could wash his eyeballs and clean his ears with invisible string. Graham made the best chicken stew and chocolate cake. Graham served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post #336. He was the co-owner of Wolfe, Reece and Lynch along with R & B Riding Adventures. Recently, his health had declined but he still enjoyed his family, his peacock, Henry, and his chickens. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Elaine Howell Reece; his children, Michelle (Jim) Benton, Holly (Tim) Benton, James Dean Money, Amber Renegar, Lendy (Season) Renegar, and Caroline (Tim) Castelli; grandchildren, Courtney (Wes) Shover, West Holbrook, Lesley Benton, Adien Benton, Urijah Benton, Ty Benton, Kenlee Benton, Skylar Davenport, Camrynn Davenport, Calvin Renegar, Hazel Renegar, Cooper Byrd, James Castelli, and Elaina Castelli; great-grandchildren, Penn, Croft, Story, and Copeland Shover; one brother, Johnny (Dinah) Reece; two sisters, Sue (Dan) Lineberry and Robin Summers; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Jane (Harold) Burton and Barbara H. Dobbins (Edward); and numerous special friends. Graham will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the visitation at 6:00PM in Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Jenny Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville United Methodist Church Backpack Fund, PO Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011 or to NC Youth Rodeo Assoc., PO Box 23, Harmony, NC 28634. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
