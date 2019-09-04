July 14, 1924 - August 29, 2019 Deacon Roy Hunter Rector, 95, affectionately known as "June," born July 14, 1924 in Duncan, South Carolina, the only child of the late Leroy Rector and Ellen Hunter Rector, departed this life August 29, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Hilda B. Rector; daughters, Sherri of Galax, Virginia, Romenthia of Hickory, NC and Mrs. Elvonia Durham (Edward); grandchildren, Jurone and Javon Taylor; and one brother-in-law, Winfred Belo of High Point, NC. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family visitation will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday at the Church. Online condolences can be made www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL).
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
