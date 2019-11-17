Rector, Jan Lemons January 1, 1959 - November 16, 2019 Jan Lemons Rector, 60, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jan was born on January 1, 1959 to Charles Dempsey Lemons and Hazel Yvonne Rich Lemons in Winston-Salem. Following graduation from Parkland High School, Jan earned an Art Degree from Salem College. She had a passion for horses and loved to ride at Cedar Hollow Farm in her younger years. Jan was preceded in death by her father. Surviving are her loving mother, Yvonne Lemons of the home; brothers, Charles Craig Lemons (Debbie) of Weldon, IL, Robert Timothy Lemons of King, and Christopher Michael Lemons of Smithfield; as well as a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
