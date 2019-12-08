June 17, 1931 - November 28, 2019 Elizabeth (Betty) Lassiter Reck, Ph.D., 88, passed away on November 28, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was born in 1931 to the late Dr. Vernon & Mary Pfohl Lassiter of Winston-Salem, NC. Growing up Moravian, Betty was christened, married, and became a lifelong member of the Home Moravian Church in Old Salem, then led by her grandfather Bishop J. Kenneth Pfohl. Having a passion for knowledge and education, Betty graduated from Salem Academy, continuing on to Duke University where she made Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, graduating with a B.A. in English. Betty followed her heart and earned a Master's of Religious Education from Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University, and was head teacher at Riverside Church. She met her first husband, Dr. Mottram Torre while living in NYC. After the couple relocated to New Orleans, Betty's strong desire to assist those in need led her to earning a Master's in Social Work and later a Ph.D. from Tulane University. Embracing her life in her adopted city, Betty joined the faculty at the School of Social Work at Tulane University as an instructor, later becoming an associate professor, then Coordinator for the Industrial Social Work program. Through her dedication and commitment to education and community work, Betty was listed as a Noteworthy Social Worker and Educator by Marqui's Who's Who. Betty later married Tulane University Professor of Philosophy, Dr. Andrew J. Reck in 1987. Both enjoyed long and productive careers by teaching and advising students; and writing books, grants, and research papers for publication and presentation. She gave of her time and talents by serving on many professional and community boards, committees, and societies, including the National Association of Social Work, the Executive Committee of the American Association of University Professors, the American Association of University Women, and the Office of Special Symposia and Seminars of the Smithsonian Institution. Betty retired as professor emeritus from Tulane University after 34 years of dedicated service. Betty is survived and will be dearly missed by her beloved husband of 32 years, Andrew Reck, nephew Dr. Donald Lassiter (Sharon) of NC, niece Sharon Lassiter of Utah, and many close cousins, other extended family, and friends from across the country. She is preceded in death by her first husband, her parents, her brother Vernon "Doc" Lassiter, Jr. and his spouse Mary Leonard Lee Lassiter. A graveside service will be held on December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Cemetery, Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tulane University Department of Advancement, New Orleans, LA at 504-865-5794; or Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, NC at 336-722-6171. Salem Funerals & Cremations (www.salemfh.com) of Winston-Salem is handling the arrangements and online condolences. Salem Funeral & Cremations 120 S. Main St.Winston-Salem NC 27101
