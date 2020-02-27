March 3, 1931 - February 25, 2020 Turner Leo Reavis, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away February 25, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 3, 1931, to Elva Louise and Turner Washington Reavis. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and retired from Hanes Hosiery/Sara Lee. He was a member of Old Town Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary Katherine Haynes Reavis; four brothers, Ralph Martin Reavis, Howard Lane Reavis, David Parks Reavis and Giles William Reavis; two sisters, Pauline Reavis Harpe and Mildred Reavis Phillips. He is survived by two daughters, Janet Reavis Howard (Jim) and Terry Reavis Rumburg (Ray); his grandchildren, Ashley Saunders Markulik (Charles), Mary Elizabeth Saunders (Patrick), Caroline Rumburg Leatherwood (Bret) and Jake Andrew Rumburg; three great-grandchildren, Madi Markulik Hassler (Matt), Charles Daniel Markulik (Courtney) and Jacob Howard Markulik; one great-great-grandson, Gabriel Samson Markulik and another great-great-grandson due in June; two sisters, Peggy Reavis Wishon and Carolyn Reavis Bray; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will follow after the visitation at 1:00 PM at The Gentry Family Chapel by Chaplain Mark Brown. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Home of Yadkinville, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

