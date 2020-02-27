March 3, 1931 - February 25, 2020 Turner Leo Reavis, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away February 25, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 3, 1931, to Elva Louise and Turner Washington Reavis. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and retired from Hanes Hosiery/Sara Lee. He was a member of Old Town Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary Katherine Haynes Reavis; four brothers, Ralph Martin Reavis, Howard Lane Reavis, David Parks Reavis and Giles William Reavis; two sisters, Pauline Reavis Harpe and Mildred Reavis Phillips. He is survived by two daughters, Janet Reavis Howard (Jim) and Terry Reavis Rumburg (Ray); his grandchildren, Ashley Saunders Markulik (Charles), Mary Elizabeth Saunders (Patrick), Caroline Rumburg Leatherwood (Bret) and Jake Andrew Rumburg; three great-grandchildren, Madi Markulik Hassler (Matt), Charles Daniel Markulik (Courtney) and Jacob Howard Markulik; one great-great-grandson, Gabriel Samson Markulik and another great-great-grandson due in June; two sisters, Peggy Reavis Wishon and Carolyn Reavis Bray; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will follow after the visitation at 1:00 PM at The Gentry Family Chapel by Chaplain Mark Brown. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Home of Yadkinville, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
1:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Tags
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Winston-Salem lawyer barred from handling client accounts
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately