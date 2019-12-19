Reavis, Samuel Dewey "Sammy" March 30, 1955 - December 17, 2019 YADKINVILLE - Mr. Samuel "Sammy" Dewey Reavis, 64, of Liberty Church Road passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. He was born March 30, 1955 in Yadkin County to the late William Alfred and Hazel Joyner Reavis. Mr. Reavis was a 1973 graduate of Forbush High School and was of the Baptist faith. Sammy was a loyal and longtime employee of Triad Medical Group (Mr. Nolan Brown). Sammy was a talented landscaper and painter. Sammy's hobbies in his spare time included cleaning and restoring classic cars and trucks. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Beth Moxley Reavis; sister, Joan Reavis Holcomb; brother, William Steven Reavis; and two sons, Michael and William Reavis. Surviving are his wife, Debbie Zachary Reavis; sons, Jacob Reavis of Boonville, Robert Reavis (Summer) of Yadkinville, and Jesse Reavis of Charlotte; five grandchildren: Grant (Abbie) Reavis, Lincoln Reavis, Anna Reavis, Harrison Reavis, and Kate Reavis; great-grandchild, Everleigh Reavis; brothers, Kenneth Reavis and Ronnie (Mary) Reavis of Yadkinville; nieces, Kelly Holcomb of Yadkinville, Jenny (Jimmy) Paschal of Yadkinville, and Kimberly (Steven) Foster of North Wilkesboro; nephew, Gerald (Martha) Holcomb of Yadkinville. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Scott Welch and Chaplain Mark Brown. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. The family wishes to thank all the staff at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, Yadkin Nursing Center, and many more friends for their wonderful care and compassion. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
