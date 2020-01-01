February 12, 1946 - December 30, 2019 Boonville Leo Stephen "Steve" Reavis, Sr., 73, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born February 12, 1946 to the late Leo John Reavis and Madalyn Owens Reavis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jackson and Carol Reavis. Surviving are his sons, Gene (Bonnie Clifton) Reavis, Steve (Crystal) Reavis; grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Carter, Travis Rhea, Daniel Rhea; sister, Barbara Jackson; brothers, Richard Reavis and James Reavis. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Baptist Children Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
