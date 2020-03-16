Yadkinville - Mr. John "Rickie" Reavis, 71, died Sat., Mar. 14, 2020. Funeral service: 3:00PM, Tue., Mar. 17 at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the church. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville

