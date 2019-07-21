August 11, 1942 - July 19, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Duard Lowell Reavis, 76, of Duard Reavis Road, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born August 11, 1942, in Davie County, to the late Robert Duard and Dessie Weatherman Reavis. A graduate of Davie High School Class of 1960, Lowell was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Mocksville for 63 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved his church and church family very much. He began working as a farmer, then construction and retired from Baker Furniture. Lowell was past Master of the Mocksville Masonic Lodge #134 and was a member of the Eastern Star. For a life of 76 years, Lowell accomplished many things and was especially blessed. Jesus became his Lord and Savior in 1956 when he was 14 years old. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Reavis Freeman; a grandson, Samuel Lowell Reavis; and a brother, Robert Lee Reavis. His loving and grateful family who has cherished their time with him include his wife of 58 years, Wilma Phillips Reavis, of the home; three sons, Danny Reavis (Shelia), Todd Reavis (Paula) and Matthews Reavis (Tammy) all of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Alexis Freeman, Aerielle Freeman, Augustus Freeman, Jake Reavis, Brittany Griffith (Josh) and Casey Hill (Austin); seven great grandchildren, Rylee, Tayton, Addyson, Bryce, Mayson, Landon and Maverick; a son-in-law, Harlan Freeman of Mocksville; a sister, Sandra Ward (Jack) of Savannah, GA; and two brothers, Carl Reavis (Candy) of Mocksville and Lonnie Reavis (Patsy) of Drexel. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Noel Hawks and Rev. Marvin Blackburn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Amber Lynn Burchette, a driver at Bowman Gray, was arrested Saturday at the track. She appeared in court on Monday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately