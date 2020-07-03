November 24, 1947 - June 30, 2020 Billy Monroe Reavis, 72, of Winston-Salem, joined the Church Triumphant on June 30, 2020 with his family by his side at Forsyth Medical Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in the cemetery at Bethel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC with Rev. Dr. Lynne Caldwell officiating. Billy was born on November 24, 1947 in Rowan County, NC to Oscar Monroe Reavis and Mary Frances Holt Reavis who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Parkland High School and attended Forsyth Technical Community College. He married Nancy Anne Myers on September 26, 1971. They were married nearly 50 years. During the time he was employed at Winston Bonding Company and following his acquisition of the company, Billy was well known as "Mr. Bondsman." In addition, he founded Reavis Bonding Company. His alias continued for nearly 40 years. In addition to his work, his most meaningful time was spent spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Mr. Reavis is survived by his wife, Nancy, who served as his primary caregiver; two children, Billy Todd Reavis (Trish) of Greensboro and Rev. Stephan M. Reavis of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Johnathen (Tasha), Gregory, and William Reavis, two great-grandchildren, Johnathen and Emberlynn Reavis; a sister, Peggy Puckett (Rudy); a brother-in-law, Walter Glenn Myers, Jr. (Betty), and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. In addition to his parents, his step-father, Marvin Silas Jarvis, preceded him in death. Memorials may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2130 Bethel Methodist Church Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family wishes to extend a special word of thanks to Rev. Dr. Lynne Caldwell, Randy Hillman, Barbara Goldsmith, and Zach Cranfill, all who eased his transition. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

