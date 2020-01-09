Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Mae Reaves, 87, will be conducted at 11:30 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Douthit Funeral Services, with visitation beginning at 11 am. Mrs. Reaves may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Reaves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

