December 13, 1927 - June 18, 2020 Edwin "Ed" Allen Reams passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Ed was born December 13, 1927 to the late Morehead and Placyde Reams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII, and he was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and on various committees. He retired from Western Electric with 35 years of service. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his loving wife Emily, with 69 years of marriage, his sisters: Betty Frances Timby, Helen Hutto, Dorothy Proctor, and one brother: Henry, and son-in-law: Jimmy O'Neill. He is survived by three children: Susan O'Neill, Edwin Allen "Al" Reams Jr., and Carolyn Wooten (Tim), and three grandchildren: Martin O'Neill, Jennifer "Jenni" Wooten, and Brian Wooten. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Tags

Load entries