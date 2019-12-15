April 13, 1943 - November 27, 2019 Dale passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was born in Winchester, TN to Wanda Elliott and Hugh Read. Mr. Read graduated from Oakridge High School and ETSU. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Read retired from Lucent Technologies as a technical writer. He was a faithful member of Forsyth Rehab exercise group. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert and Thomas Moore; and infant grandson, Brody Read. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Dianna; three sons: Quincy Read (Diana) of Clover, SC, Brad Read (Alysha) of Brown Summit, NC, and Ryan Read (Teryl) of Pfafftown, NC; and eight grandchildren: Caitlin, William, Hailey, Karridy, Brielle, Caleb, Bentley, and Bishop Read; two special children, Justin and Carly Bautista; and sister Myra Massengill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
