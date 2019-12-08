June 6, 1952 - December 5, 2019 William Miller Raymer, 67, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 6th,1952 in Forsyth County to the late Edward Eugene Raymer and Willie Lee Miller Raymer. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary (Lib) Taxdal Raymer, his daughter Gretchen Raymer Edge (David), his son William Charles Raymer, his grandchildren Lisa, David Jr and Will and his brother Edward Eugene (Gene) Raymer (Lois). He graduated from Mount Tabor High School in 1970 and went on to earn his bachelors degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1974. He began his career at RJ Reynolds as a support systems analyst in 1975. He retired from RJR in 2003. He was a kind soul with a loving heart. He never met a stanger and he always had a smile on his face. He was a simple man who appreciated the finer things in life, a good cheeseburger and a cold beer. He found great joy in working with his hands and fixing things, like his dad. He had a special place in his heart for all animals, big and small. His happiest times were spent at the beach with his brother, Gene, with a fishing rod in his hand. He took his role as "Papa" very seriously. His grandchildren were his world. His quick wit and sense of humor will live on in his daughter. He loved the Lord and his family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston Salem at 11:00AM.
