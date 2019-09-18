April 8, 1942 - September 14, 2019 Mr. Thomas (Tommy) Bradley Rayfield, 77, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at his home on September 14, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on April 8, 1942. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Bradley J. Rayfield, his mother, Nell H. Rayfield, and great-grandson, Elijah T. Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gaynell I. Rayfield; his son, Brad Rayfield (Erin) of Old Fort, NC; his daughter, Dawn Lunsford (special friend, Mark Sanders), of Winston-Salem, NC; his daughter, Cheryl Pericozzi (Paul) of Winston-Salem, NC; his grandchildren: Daniel Charles (Courtney), Benjamin Lunsford, Carman Ezzard (Kenan), Holly Pericozzi, Maria Pericozzi, Hayden Rayfield, Landon Rayfield, and Molly Rayfield; his great-grandchildren: Lilla Charles, Fiona Charles, and Thomas Charles. He is also survived by his brother, Don Rayfield (Beverly), and his sisters Jenell Hart (John), Linda Hooven (E.W.). He retired from RJ Reynolds, where he was a supervisor. He was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his wife, his family and many friends. He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor that left many people with fun memories. He brought joy and love to everyone he touched. His ministry was evident in his service to others. His church family and friends have been a blessing and a big part of his life. The family would like to thank all of his friends, church family and caregivers for all of their love and support. His service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am and the service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice in honor of the Yadkinville staff or New Friendship Baptist Church. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg is privileged to service the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Rayfield family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109 Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
