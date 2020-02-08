December 4, 1942 - February 6, 2020 Mrs. Gaynell Inscore Rayfield, 77, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away in her home on February 6, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on December 4, 1942. Gaynell was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bradley Rayfield, her father, Benjamin Clint Inscore, her mother, Ruby Jones Inscore, her sister, Patsy Bargiol, her sister, Phyllis Westmoreland, and great-grandson, Elijah T. Charles. She is survived by her son, Brad Rayfield (Erin) of Old Fort, NC; her daughter, Dawn Sanders (Mark) of Clemmons, NC; her daughter, Cheryl Pericozzi (Paul) of Winston-Salem, NC; her grandchildren: Daniel Charles (Courtney), Benjamin Lunsford, Carman Ezzard (Kenan), Holly Pericozzi (Bobby), Maria Pericozzi, Hayden Rayfield, Landon Rayfield, and Molly Rayfield; her great-grandchildren: Lilla Charles, Fiona Charles, and Thomas Charles. She is also survived by her brothers, Benjamin Inscore and Thomas Inscore (Cyndi). She retired from Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Forsyth County where she was an office manager. She also worked at RJ Reynolds, Ed Kelley's and Triad Insurance. Most importantly, she was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her husband, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family and many friends. She loved to camp and travel. She loved to go to all of her grandchildren's ballgames. She loved to just go riding around with Daddy. She was a loving and tender soul and touched many people in her life. Her ministry was evident in her service to others. The family would like to thank all of her friends and church family for their love and support. The family is so thankful for the precious, loving care of her Care Givers. What a blessing they have been. Special thanks from the family to the dear people of Mountain Valley Hospice. Her service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice in honor of the Yadkinville staff or New Friendship Baptist Church. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
