September 22, 1932 - February 13, 2020 Mrs. Maxine Myers Ray, 87, passed away February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Willowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation in Yadkinville, NC. Mrs. Ray was born September 22, 1932 in Surry County to the late John Guy Myers and Ethel Freeman Myers. Mrs. Ray retired after 32 years of service from ASCS office in Yadkinville, NC. Mrs. Ray was a dedicated wife to the late Ralph Monroe Ray where she supported him in various activities in the Yadkin County VFW, the Yadkin County Rescue Squad and the Yadkinville Jaycees. Mrs. Ray was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Yadkinville, NC where she loved singing in the choir until her health failed her. Mrs. Ray was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family, church, neighbors and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be greatly missed by all. Mrs. Ray is survived by three daughters, Susan (late Danny) Casstevens, Sherri (Rocky) Wood, Gina (Jamie) Chappell; four grandchildren Brent Casstevens, Amy Mahan, Doug (Jill) Wood and John Wood; six great grandchildren, Wesley and Jarred Mahan, Devin, Bryson, Tyler and Troy Wood; sister Jonnie Groce; two brother in laws D. C. Swaim (Joan) and Richard Church. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia (Ginger) Church, Jeanette Swaim and brother in law Terry Groce. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday February 16, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Servcie in Yadkinville. Mrs. Ray's funeral will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Yadkinville by Rev. John Brown, Rev. Randy Johnson and Dr. Bill Johnson. Mrs. Ray will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Yadkin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 304 State St. Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the donor's choice. The family wishes to thank all of Maxine's caregivers for all the love, care and support shown to her. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Ray family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
