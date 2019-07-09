April 17, 1925 - July 6, 2019 Frances Stout Hines Rawlins, 94, Wilmington, formerly of Winston-Salem, entered the more immediate presence of the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness in Hampstead, NC. Her daughter and grandson were by her side. She passed peacefully, just closed her eyes and was gone. Mrs. Rawlins was preceded in death by her parents, William Stout and Molly Melton Stout; two sisters, Margaret Tolley and Mary Lois Nicks; two brothers, Bill Stout and Bobby Stout; her husband, Wesley Horace Hines, Sr.; her former husband, Jerome Evans "Buck" Rawlins; her precious daughters, Gail Revis, Kay Gibby and Terry Hines and her granddaughter, Robin Revis Blackburn. Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Goodman of Wilmington; a son, Wesley Hines of Clemmons; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodbury for their kindness and professionalism during Mrs. Rawlins' stay there. As she suffered with manic depression her entire life and dementia in her later years, any memorials are requested to go to the mental illness/dementia study of your choice. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place in Parklawn Memorial Park, beside her daughter, Terry. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
-
7-month-old baby dies at Brenner Children's Hospital; police say the infant was a victim of a homicide
-
Threats prompt warning for young people in LGBTQ community to steer clear of float in Sparta parade
-
The ‘Bicycle Lady’ is still thinking about a missing bike. Thankfully, people are still thinking about her.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately