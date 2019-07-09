April 17, 1925 - July 6, 2019 Frances Stout Hines Rawlins, 94, Wilmington, formerly of Winston-Salem, entered the more immediate presence of the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness in Hampstead, NC. Her daughter and grandson were by her side. She passed peacefully, just closed her eyes and was gone. Mrs. Rawlins was preceded in death by her parents, William Stout and Molly Melton Stout; two sisters, Margaret Tolley and Mary Lois Nicks; two brothers, Bill Stout and Bobby Stout; her husband, Wesley Horace Hines, Sr.; her former husband, Jerome Evans "Buck" Rawlins; her precious daughters, Gail Revis, Kay Gibby and Terry Hines and her granddaughter, Robin Revis Blackburn. Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Goodman of Wilmington; a son, Wesley Hines of Clemmons; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodbury for their kindness and professionalism during Mrs. Rawlins' stay there. As she suffered with manic depression her entire life and dementia in her later years, any memorials are requested to go to the mental illness/dementia study of your choice. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Interment will take place in Parklawn Memorial Park, beside her daughter, Terry. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

