September 5, 1936 - December 4, 2019 Thurmond Howard Ratledge, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born September 5, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Cletus Howard Ratledge and Ruby Baity Ratledge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Porter Ratledge; brother Kerman Ratledge. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his sisters Marie Powell, Zella "Susie" Gough; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A celebration of life service will be conducted in the Gentry Family Chapel at 2:00 PM following the visitation with Rev. Danny Dodd officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of New Horizons Home Care for the loving care shown to Thurmond. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately