January 22, 1951 - October 30, 2019 Mary Delaney Raspet, 68, born in Albany, New York. She moved to North Carolina from Florida in 2011 and lived in Kernersville from 2017 until her death in 2019. She was an attorney who worked for and managed non-profit legal services organizations and she spent her life supporting and advocating for vulnerable populations through her legal work. She was a graduate of Georgetown Law School. She is survived by her children Erin Raspet, Kernersville, NC and Sean Raspet, Detroit, MI as well as her siblings: Kathleen Greenfield, Kevin Delaney, John Delaney, Maureen Delaney and Brian Delaney. She spent a large part of her life battling breast cancer. She was one of the first patients to ever receive a bone marrow transplant at Duke when it was in its experimental phase. Her cancer went into remission but returned many years later and she eventually died from related complications. She was a fighter.

Tags

Load entries