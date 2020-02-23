October 2, 1925 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Jay Duer Ranlett, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on October 2, 1925 in Houston, Texas to the late Albert Sidney Ranlett Jr., and Kathryn Walsh Ranlett. The family later relocated to New York City, where Jay lived until early adulthood. Jay served in the United States Army during World War II. After graduating from Stevens Institute of Technology with an engineering degree, he joined the Field Engineering Force of Western Electric Company (Now NoKia). Following assignments in the field, Jay settled in Winston-Salem in 1959. He retired in 1981 as Department Chief in the Data Design (Technical Publications) organization of Western Electric. Jay was preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia Anderson Ranlett and nephew, Mike Minor. Jay is survived by a niece, Susan Saunders of Durham ME; nephews, David Sutton of Portland ME; Timothy Noyes of Los Angels, CA. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Helen Minor of Winston-Salem; nieces, Sandra Matthews of Greensboro and Donna Minor of Winston-Salem; nephew, Steven Minor (Sharon) of Wilmington NC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth Miller Funeral Home Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC, 27103
