January 4, 1991 - October 26, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Katelynn Nicole Callahan Randall, 28, of Charleston Ridge Drive, went to heaven Saturday, October 26, 2019, unexpectedly. She was born January 4, 1991, in Hardin County, Kentucky, to Marion Keith and Nancy Elizabeth Lucas Callahan. Katie graduated from Davie County High School in 2009, received an associate degree from Forsyth County Community College, and worked as an administrative assistant at Davie County Health Department. Katie loved her family and friends dearly, and was a great dog-mom to Bear, Maggie, Waylen, and Boonie. She will be remembered as a special friend and dear loved one to many. Katie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Billy Don Lucas. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Bennett "Kyle" Randall, of the home; a four-year-old daughter, Charleston Laine Randall, of the home; a sister, Megan "Kenzie" Callahan, of Mooresville; in-laws, Bennett and Susan Randall, of Mocksville; a sister-in-law, Monica Elaine Randall, of Clemmons; a grandmother, Linda Banks Lucas, of Kingsport, TN; an uncle, John Lucas (Melinda), of Kingsport, TN; and cousins, Aiden and Mason Lucas, both of Kingsport, TN. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Humane Society of Davie County, 291 Eaton Road, Mocksville, NC 27028, or Meals on Wheels, c/o Davie County Senior Center, 278 Meroney Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately