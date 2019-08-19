October 23, 1929 - August 15, 2019 Mrs. Dorathy "Dot" Martin Raker was carried on the wings of angels to her Heavenly Home on Thursday evening, August 15, 2019. She had been a resident for a short time at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She is survived by one sister, Pattie Martin Dowell; one daughter, Shirley Raker Kotofsky; one granddaughter, Sharon Kotofsky Smith (Shawn); two great-grandsons, Skyler Smith (Hope) and Sterling Smith (Kaitlin); and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Smith. She is also survived by five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We are grieving but we are left to remember all of the happy days and times we spent together with her and our extended family on all sides at the many celebrations of life and love over the years. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Advent Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp and Pastor Bobby Vaughan officiating. It is with joy that we celebrate her entrance into her eternal home where we are assured, by our salvation and the promises of our Lord and Savior, to be reunited one great day. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103

