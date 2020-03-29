March 14, 2020 On March 14, 2020 God's gracious servant, Elaine M. Ragland, 92, formerly of Richmond, VA, transitioned to Glory after a brief illness in W-S, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. David James Ragland. She is survived by her daughters, R. Yvette Stackhouse (Lee) of W-S, NC and DeLois R. Cue (Carter) of Durham, NC; a sister-in-law; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren ;and a host of other family members. After obtaining her bachelor's degree from Virginia Union University and masters' degree from Howard University, she devoted her working life to education. She served for over 35 years as an educator, teacher and administrator in the public schools of the City of Richmond and Hanover County, in Virginia. A gifted Christian musician who had a great appreciation for music and the performing arts, she played piano and organ for numerous churches and frequently directed specific choirs. Following her retirement from education and relocation to North Carolina, she continued her musical interest by joining the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale, the Thursday Morning Music Club and playing piano for the Sunday School and special programs at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a devoted member. Additionally, she was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, belonged to several community organizations and volunteered at the American Red Cross. In respect to all, due to the coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date in W-S, NC at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will take place in Richmond, VA also at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the D.J. Ragland Scholarship Fund in memory of Mrs. Elaine Ragland at The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy St. Richmond, VA 23220. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

