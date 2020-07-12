December 28, 1933 - July 8, 2020 Mrs. Mary Vann Rackley, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Mary was born on December 28, 1933 in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Hope and Maggie Vann. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant son, Allen Wayne Rackley and one sister, Lucille Evans. She is survived by her husband, Dr. James W. Rackley; son, Dr. James V. Rackley and wife, Connie; daughter, Jane Rackley Feller and husband, Gene; and her grandchildren, Shelby and Savannah Rackley and Maya and Jared Feller. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Vann and wife, Carolyn; and sister, Shirley Grandstaff and husband, John. Following graduation from high school, Mary became a nurse, receiving a RN BS from UT Knoxville and a Master's degree in community counseling from the University of Kentucky. Mary and Jim participated in medical mission work along with their family in Africa in the 1970's and she and Jim in Guatemala in the 1990's. One of the most fulfilling things that Mary participated in and felt that God was using her the greatest, was working an after school counseling program with inner-city children who were having difficult lives. "Her heart for Jesus was strong, even in valley times. Her dedication to ministry of any kind was because she was first dedicated to the Lord. Her dedication continued to her last day. She continued to evidence the work of the spirit of God to the very end of life. We want to celebrate her life. A life blessed by God." A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020 at South Fork Church of Christ with Minister Matt Huddleston officiating. Entombment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Health Talents International, Inc., P.O. Box 8303, Searcy, AR 72145. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Rackley. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries