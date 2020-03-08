Quentin, Stephen September 10, 1941 - March 4, 2020 Mr. Stephen Lawrence Quentin, 78, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in Fond-du-Lac, WI, on September 10, 1941 to the late Lawrence Quentin and Lucille Frantz Quentin. Early in his career, Mr. Quentin worked as a public accountant in West Palm Beach, FL, but his strong interest of the medical field led him back to school. He graduated as a P.A. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in the early '80's. During his career he worked in urgent care, psychiatry and neurology. He truly loved his career and deeply cared for his patients, always willing to take the time to counsel them if it was needed. He was an animal lover especially dogs and owned many during his lifetime. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and rarely missed any of their games. He also enjoyed coaching his daughter's soccer team when she started playing at age 6. Mr. Quentin was a loving and supportive husband and dad. He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife, Lou Lambert; his daughter, Laura Quentin; his son, Mark Quentin and his fiancée, Brooke Claassen; sisters, Jeanne Fox, and Margot Pereboom; a nephew, Jeffrey Pereboom; and a niece Nicole Opperman. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Skyline Memory Garden. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Svc 206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030

Service information

Mar 10
Memorial Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
432 Old Buck Shoals Road
Mount Airy, NC 27030
