January 19, 1942 - October 19, 2019 Erma Jean Corns Pyrtle, 77, went home to be with her Lord early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem. Jean was born on January 19, 1942 in Patrick County, VA to the late Amos Corns and Beatrice Lawson Corns Shelton. She was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Jean was a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren, and she loved to go fishing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond Shelton, infant son, Timothy Lee Pyrtle, sisters Ruth Justice and Kathleen Farmer, and three brothers, Herbert Corns,Milton Corns, and Lester Shelton. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Davis Pyrtle, three daughters, Lynn Hicks, Betty Pyrtle, Patty Cromer (Scotty), one son, Carl Pyrtle, two brothers, Jimmy Shelton (Wanda), Dwight Shelton (Debbie), six grandchildren, Steven Slate (Amanda), Amanda Slate, DeAna Gritton (David), Nathan Pyrtle, Eric Cromer (Mary), Tyler Cromer (Sarah), and four great grandchildren, Sawyer Slate, Scout Slate, Parker Gritton, and Nora Gritton. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove with Rev. John Van Veen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Cove Cemetery. Prior to the service the family will receive friends at Burroughs Funeral Home from 1PM till 2PM and other times at the home of Jean's daughter, Lynn Hicks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Pyrtle family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
