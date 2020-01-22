January 27, 1928 - December 23, 2019 "She believed in speaking truth to power and was never afraid to speak her truth." Geraldine Alice Holler Putnam, 91, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Jerry was born in Winston-Salem on January 27, 1928 to the late Edward Stacey Holler and Bertie Bovender Holler. She graduated from Reynolds High School and attended Guilford College. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Winston-Salem Friends Meeting. She worked for many years at the Buena Vista Shop. She loved to read and loved all things British. Jerry is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jack Arnold Putnam; her son, Jack Stephen Putnam, his wife, Kristen Richardson Putnam and their daughter, Stacey Karen Putnam; and her son, Richard Craig Putnam, his wife, Patricia Hough Putnam, and their sons Grey Hough Putnam and William Hough Putnam. Jerry leaves behind many cherished friends, notably her lifelong friends Margie Walton Keene and Jean Moore Jones. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Moravian Church Chapel on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem on Saturday, January 25 at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Winston-Salem Friends Meeting.
