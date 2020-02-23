June 5, 1927 - February 19, 2020 Carolyn McCullough Pursel, age 92, of Homestead Hills, in Winston-Salem, NC was welcomed into Heaven on February 19, 2020. Carolyn was born in 1927 in Evansville, Indiana. She later moved to Indianapolis, IN, where she met the love of her life, Jack H. Pursel. They were married in 1947 while attending Purdue University. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and the Glee Club. Once she had her first child, she stayed home and raised her daughters. She was an active leader in Girl Scouts, along with community organizations. Her love of golf brought her to Bermuda Run, NC in 1990 where she played regularly in leagues and with friends. Carolyn came to faith in her Lord Jesus Christ as an adult in 1976, and that became the cornerstone of her life. She was active in missions and volunteering in both church and community activities. She loved volunteering at hospitals and nursing homes. Her compassion led her to always make a stranger feel welcome. She was a faithful member of Reynolda Church in Winston-Salem, where she was an elder, active member of the choir and worship team and faithful member of her Sunday School Class and Small Group. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Pursel and her parents Wilbur and Olga McCullough. She is survived by three daughters and their families; Deborah (Doug) Gifford, of Brownsburg, IN; Christine Lance, of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; Peggy (Alexander) Beckman, of Winston-Salem, NC; and her "fourth" treated like daughter Sandra Whicker, of Winston-Salem, NC. She is also survived by her only sister, Judy Harrington of Anderson, SC. Carolyn's grandchildren are Ryan (Misty) Gifford, Shannon (Jon) Zajicek, Raymond (Tania) Beckman, Carolyn (Ziad) Khattab, Christopher (Danyell) Lance, Bradley Lance, Stephanie Lance, Kenny (Kelli) Whicker and 11 great-grand-children, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyn leaves behind a host of friends from Reynolda Church, Homestead Hills, and Bermuda Run. The family would like to thank Vicki Moore for her faithful friendship and care she gave Carolyn the past several years. In addition we want to thank Homestead Hills Staff and Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care given to Carolyn. A celebration of Life will be held at Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem, NC on February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation with family will be immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Indianapolis, IN. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Carolyn Pursel to: Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106 or Love Out Loud, 1650 Ivy Avenue, Winston Salem, NC 27105. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
11:00AM
2200 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
