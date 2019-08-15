James Lester (Jim) Purgason, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Hospice Home at High Point from complications related to a double lung transplant. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. Preceding the service, the family will be receiving condolences at a visitation from 1:00-1:45 in the church sanctuary. Mr. Purgason was a graduate of Madison-Mayodan High School and earned both his BA and master's of education at Appalachian State University, leading to his thirty-year career as a dedicated and beloved educator in the WS-Forsyth County School System. He was a long-standing member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served in numerous leadership roles, including Sunday School superintendent and president of Methodist Men. An active volunteer, he served in many venues throughout the community, including the SECU House, the Piedmont Dialysis Center, and South Fork Elementary School. With family, friends, and even strangers, he never missed the opportunity to help others. He was an avid fisherman who loved spending time at the coast, and enjoyed playing as well as watching football. Mr. Purgason is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Crotts Purgason; and his father, John Bernard Purgason. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Lester Purgason of Mayodan; daughters, Becky Purgason Alexiou (Denny) of High Point and Mary Purgason of Winston-Salem; brother, Tommy Purgason (Diane) of Mayodan; grandchildren, Daisha, Caroline, Dawn, and Atlas (who affectionately called him Poppy); mother-in-law, Gladys Hedrick of Lexington, and long-time very significant other Randa Cartwright along with her children Gray Cartwright (Nikki), Kim Cartwright (Cesar), and very special grandchildren Robert Gray and Maya (who affectionately called him Jimbo). Memorial contributions may be made to SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, 123 Old Mason Farm Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
