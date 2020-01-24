July 30, 1925 - January 21, 2020 Ann Purcell, long-time resident of Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community, has moved to her eternal home. Ann's parents were Caroline Patricia (nee Kondart) and Joseph Paul Margevicius who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania in the early 1900s. They married in 1915 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they raised their family. Ann was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her three brothers (Joseph and his wife Wanda, Charles and wife Ruth, and Alphonse), and two sisters (Helen and her husband George, and Frances and husband James). Ann worked for 30+ years at the Philadelphia Navy Yard as a member of the Naval Air Engineering Center (NAEC) that was the procurement activity for the Naval Air and Engineering Laboratory (NAEL) and other laboratories in the Philadelphia area. A 1963 photo pictures her as the only woman at the table during a NAEC/NAEL site visit to a contractor. In 1968, she married John Purcell. When John and Ann retired from their perspective jobs in 1981, they moved to New Port Richey, Florida. After John's death in 2009, Ann moved to Arbor Acres to be closer to her family in the area. She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Her family is grateful to the outstanding nurses and staff (God really did send Angels) at Arbor Acres and Mountain Valley Hospice for Ann's Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Purcell, Ann (nee Margevicius)
Service information
Jan 27
A Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
335 Springdale Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
335 Springdale Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
