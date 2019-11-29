August 19, 1953 - November 26, 2019 Mr. Robert "Fuzzy Joe" Pugh, 66, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Center. Fuzzy Joe was born in Forsyth County to the late Cecil J. Pugh and Lois C. Anders Pugh on August 19, 1953. He was a former member of The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, and was very passionate about motorcycles. He was a family man who loved his family dearly. Fuzzy had a passion for gambling, and was good at it. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Pugh; daughters, Molly Kate Pugh (CJ); Emily Jo Pugh (Hannah); Brooke Davis; Brittany Davis (Walker); grandchildren, Natalie, Madalin and Maddox Lappeaux; Callym Ward; Charleigh Hembree and Walker Davis; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Rebecca Jarrell and Lynette Snider. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
