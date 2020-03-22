Pugh, Benny Eugene November 17, 1936 - March 20, 2020 Benny Eugene Pugh peacefully went home to be with the lord on March 20, 2020. He was the Husband of Bobbie Garrett Pugh. They shared 64 years of Marriage. He was born in High Point on November 17th, 1936 to the late Robert Cecil Pugh and Blanche Coone Pugh. He graduated from Mineral Spring High School in 1955 and worked at Anchor Motor Freight as a mechanic. He was a faithful servant of God and member of Peace Haven Church of God for over 60 years. Benny was a Godly man that but most of all loved his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Pugh, his son Randy & Denise Pugh of Lexington, NC and daughter Sharon & Mark Vance of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandson Nicholas & Jami Pugh of Lexington, NC, granddaughter Kimberly Pugh & Christopher Moore of Raleigh, NC, grandson Noah Jacobs of Myrtle Beach, SC, great-grandchildren Eli & Mason Tisdale of Raleigh, NC, Cameron, Benjamin & Millie June Pugh of Lexington, NC. There will be a private Graveside service held on March 23rd at Forsyth Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held for friends at a later date. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care and request in lieu of flowers, a donation be made In Benny's honor to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences maybe sent www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

