April 7, 1934 - November 13, 2019 Puckett East Bend- Norma Lee Mikles Puckett passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Norma was born April 7, 1934 in Yadkin County to Richard Lee and Naomi Hobson Mikles. Norma was a lifelong member of Forbush Friends Meeting and faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. She was retired from Western Electric. Norma married her husband John Puckett, Jr. in 1950, who precedes her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phil Mikles. Norma was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Kim Puckett; a daughter and son-in-law, Mark and Shelia Bishop. She especially loved the role of being Nana to her three granddaughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Johnson, Jill (Ryan) Preslar, and Traci Puckett; one grandson, Brett (Sarah) Bishop and a very special great-grandson that could always make her smile anytime, Noah Preslar--all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Norma is also survived by her sister-in-law, Myrtle Puckett. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Forbush Friends Meeting by Rev. Ray Lambe and Rev. Josh Williams. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 prior to the service on Sunday at Forbush Friends Meeting. Memorials can be made to Forbush Friends Meeting, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend, NC 27018. The family would like to express a very heartfelt thanks to the staff at Southfork and Pruitt Health Hospice for the love and care they gave to Norma and her entire family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately