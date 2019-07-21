Age 88 - July 15, 2019 Arthur Jackson "Jack" Pryor left earth on 15 July to take a check ride with Saint Peter, and get his last set of wings. He was a fixed and rotary wing commercial aviator who retired as a Master Aviator from the North Carolina National Guard at age 60. Jack was the founder of the first skydiving club in North Carolina and taught many people the art of freefall. He was born in Winston-Salem in 1930 and was a graduate of Wake Forest University. Jack enlisted in the Navy Reserves at age 17 and eventually served in the Army and Air Force before retiring from the North Carolina National Guard. Jack was a veteran of the war in Vietnam. Jack retired as an auditor for the Defense Contract Audit Agency working at the Western Electric and AT&T sites. He was married over 40 years and divided those years among three women. Jack was a charming, loyal and intense man who loved his immediate family and being a descendant of the clans Jackson and Pryor. He was proceeded by his son Stephen Craig Pryor, and his brothers Alton Pryor and James Pryor. He is survived by his sons Brett and Greg Pryor and two grandchildren. Memorial and interment will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries