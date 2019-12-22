Winston-Salem - Daniel Edward Prush, 62, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Service will be at 3 PM Saturday at Goldfloss Baptist Chapel. Full service details at www.salemfh.com.
Prush, Daniel Edward
