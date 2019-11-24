April 29, 1935 - November 22, 2019 Winston-Salem- Mr. Leon David Pruitt, 84, went to sleep in the Lord, Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 29, 1935 in Surry County, the son of Thomas Bryant and Bessie Hodge Pruitt. He was a 1954 graduate of Reynolds High School and retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. After retiring he owned L & B Painting and also did Lawn Care. Mr. Pruitt was a longtime member of Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist Church. He loved to stay busy and enjoyed antiques. He was generous and would help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Pruitt; his son, David Pruitt and several siblings. Survivors include his two daughters, Debbie Chambers and husband, Tony of Westfield and Jeanette Pruitt of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Leon David Pruitt, III, Cynthia Eddinger and Scott Pruitt; a great-granddaughter, Madisyn Eddinger; two sisters, Younnie Elliott and Betty Reavis; many nieces, nephews, friends and his favorite grand-dog, Dusty. Funeral services for Mr. Pruitt will be private. Memorials may be directed to the Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 896 Old Winston Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
