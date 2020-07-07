January 23, 1943 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Brenda Brooks Pruitt, 77, of Germanton, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Brenda was born in Wilkes County, NC on January 23, 1943, to the late Branford Wiley Brooks and Lottie Anderson Brooks. Brenda was a faithful member of Germanton Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities, including teaching Sunday School for more than 40 years. She worked for Pony Express Courier Service for 37 years. Brenda also worked for the American Red Cross, retiring after seven years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Pruitt. Brenda is survived by her two children, Paige Birchfield (Rob) and Josh Pruitt (Rebecca), all of King, NC; grandchildren, Carson Birchfield, Lane Birchfield, Cayman Forrest-Pruitt, Emery Pruitt, and Eden Pruitt; siblings, Johnny Brooks (Barbara) of North Wilkesboro, NC, Deborah Palmer (Steve) of York, Maine, and Allen Brooks of Charlotte, NC; a special sister-in-law, Peggy Holloway (Bryan) of Traphill, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Brenda's loving caregiver, Debbie Bosley and special neighbors, Rodger and Lila Rushing, for the compassionate care they provided to Brenda during her illness. A private family graveside service will be held at Germanton Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Robert Lattimore officiating. A drive through visitation will be held at Germanton Baptist Church from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The family requests no flowers and instead please consider memorial contributions to Germanton Baptist Church, 6810 Germanton Rd., Germanton, NC 27019 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Pruitt. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Most Popular
-
Ask SAM: Why are Harris Teeter and Lowes not enforcing mask requirement?
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
George Williams, the legendary St. Augustine's track and field coach, is fired
-
Shore, Chad Raynard
-
Protesters blocking roads could be arrested, say police
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately