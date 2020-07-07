January 23, 1943 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Brenda Brooks Pruitt, 77, of Germanton, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Brenda was born in Wilkes County, NC on January 23, 1943, to the late Branford Wiley Brooks and Lottie Anderson Brooks. Brenda was a faithful member of Germanton Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities, including teaching Sunday School for more than 40 years. She worked for Pony Express Courier Service for 37 years. Brenda also worked for the American Red Cross, retiring after seven years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Pruitt. Brenda is survived by her two children, Paige Birchfield (Rob) and Josh Pruitt (Rebecca), all of King, NC; grandchildren, Carson Birchfield, Lane Birchfield, Cayman Forrest-Pruitt, Emery Pruitt, and Eden Pruitt; siblings, Johnny Brooks (Barbara) of North Wilkesboro, NC, Deborah Palmer (Steve) of York, Maine, and Allen Brooks of Charlotte, NC; a special sister-in-law, Peggy Holloway (Bryan) of Traphill, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Brenda's loving caregiver, Debbie Bosley and special neighbors, Rodger and Lila Rushing, for the compassionate care they provided to Brenda during her illness. A private family graveside service will be held at Germanton Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Robert Lattimore officiating. A drive through visitation will be held at Germanton Baptist Church from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The family requests no flowers and instead please consider memorial contributions to Germanton Baptist Church, 6810 Germanton Rd., Germanton, NC 27019 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Pruitt. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

