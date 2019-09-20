July 1, 1965 - September 9, 2019 Paul Timothy Pruett, 54, of New York, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home in New York. Born in Mount Airy, North Carolina on July 1, 1965, Paul is survived by his parents, Marianne and Gary Pruett, one sister, Gail Pruett Theard and husband Leo, one brother David Pruett and wife Kathy and one special nephew and three special nieces, Trey Theard and wife LeeAnn and son Chip, Hollis Theard, Kellner Pruett and Meg Pruett. Paul graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1983, Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1987 and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in 1999. He began his insurance career first with family-owned Blue Ridge/Burke Insurance Agency in Winston-Salem followed by successful positions at Chubb, AIG and AXA XL. Paul will be sorely missed by his family and scores of friends around the world. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 North Main Street in Mount Airy, North Carolina on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 followed by a reception and lunch at Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Paul's favorite charity, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Winston-Salem, 200 South Marshall Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, the Pruett Family Scholarship Fund, Brantley Risk and Insurance Center, Appalachian State University, Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608 or the charity of the donor's choice. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. P.O. Box 1288 Mount Airy, NC 27030
