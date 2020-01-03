April 25, 1934 - January 1, 2020 Marianne Jones Pruett, 85 of Mount Airy, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born April 25, 1934 to Robert Posey and Lucille Simmons Jones, Marianne is survived by her husband, Gary Pruett, a daughter, Gail Pruett Theard and husband Leo, a son, David Pruett and wife Kathy, one grandson Trey Theard, and his wife LeeAnn and son Chip, three granddaughters, Hollis Theard, Kellner Pruett and Meg Pruett and one sister, Margaret Jones Townsend and husband Jim. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Pruett. Marianne graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1952 and Woman's College (now UNC-G) in 1954. Until the decline of her health in recent years, Marianne had been very active in the life of the Moravian Church, both in Mount Airy and provincially, as well as being an active community citizen, wife and mother. A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main Street, Mount Airy, NC on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by time for friends and family at the home of Kathy and David Pruett, Howard Street in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Moravian Church or the charity of the donor's choice. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Community for the love and care shown to the entire Pruett family over the past several years. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Pruett family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Service 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Pruett, Marianne Jones
Service information
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM
Grace Moravian Church
1401 North Main Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
