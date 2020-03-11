August 15, 1925 - March 6, 1980 Raymond Pritchard, 94, died peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on March 6, 2020, following a period of declining health. A son of Willard Jackson Pritchard and Emma Maltba Pritchard, Raymond Jackson Pritchard was born at home August 15, 1925 in Avery County, NC. He was a WWII and Korean War veteran who earned a BA degree in business from Tulane University while serving in the US Navy. During his second term of service, he attained the rank of lieutenant and was executive officer of the USS Benowa. Raymond married Anita Jean Evans on January 1, 1947 in Newton, NC. Jean and Raymond resided in Winston-Salem since 1958, and attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church as long as their health permitted. Raymond retired from the US Postal Service. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 70 years, and five sisters. Surviving are son David, daughter-in-law Robin Lieser, grandchildren Jackson and Eileen Pritchard, two sisters, and one brother. Raymond and David were housemates since Jean's death in 2017. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Hutton Street with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
