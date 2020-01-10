December 12, 1930 - January 6, 2020 Clara B. Priola, 89, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 peacefully at her residence in Rockford, IL. She was born December 21, 1930 in Stokes County NC to the late Rossie Lee and Carrie Dunman Durham. Clara married her loving husband John Priola on September 10, 1960 in Cleveland, OH. She worked as a supervisor in the payroll department for Ohio Bell for over 30 years. Clara was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed bowling, planting flowers, reading and volunteering at the Cleveland Playhouse Theater. Clara will be dearly missed by her only child Regina (Tim) O'Malley; grandchildren Alena (Daniel), Janelle (Beau), Nolan (Christine) and Trevor (Kimberly); her great-grandchildren Mila and Fynn; sister Lolene Vaden; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Clara was preceded in death by her parents Rossie and Carrie; her husband John; and her siblings Mozelle Cook, Ruby Shelton, Laura Shelton, Frank Durham, Ralph Durham and Reid Durham. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brown Mountain Baptist Church, 2269 North Carolina Hwy. 66 N, Westfield, NC 27053. The service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Carter officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Clara's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately