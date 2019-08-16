January 7, 1930 - August 14, 2019 Mr. James Orum Prince, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. James was born in Columbus County, NC on January 7, 1930, to the late Homer Roosevelt and Fannie Bell Harper Prince. James proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Viola "Vallie" Johnson Prince; one son, Kenny Prince; two grandchildren, Michelle Prince and Christopher Newcomer and seven siblings. James leaves to cherish his memory five children, Wayne Prince and long-time caregiver Dell Morgan of the home; Kathy Newcomer of Winston-Salem, Karen Sink of Winston-Salem, Jimmy Prince of Kernersville, and Jonathan Prince of Nebraska; two sisters, Pearl Hypes Glover of Pinetops, NC and Carol Clark of Nashville, NC as well as twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Funeral services for James will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries