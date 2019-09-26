May 1, 1952 - September 24, 2019 Patricia Kay Cranford Pridgen, 67, passed away September 24, 2019 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2:30 PM Friday September 27, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, where Kay was an active member. Burial will immediately follow the service in Rowan Memorial Park of Salisbury, NC. Kay was born May 1, 1952 in Rowan County to the late Olin and Lettie Cranford. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Frederick Cranford. She graduated from Catawba College in 1974 with a degree in childhood education. While at Catawba, she sang and toured with the college choir. She went on to earn her master's degree in education from UNCC. Kay taught in the Winston-Salem Forsyth county School system for 33 years. She ended her career at Piney Grove Elementary as a kindergarten teacher. She touched hundreds of young lives during her career. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John of the home; son, David of Kernersville; daughter Sarah Goumaz and husband Joseph and her precious grandson, Garrett of Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
