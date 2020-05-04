April 16, 1938 - May 2, 2020 Mr. Steve Morton Priddy, 82, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2020. Steve was born on April 16, 1938 to Lottie Mae Abbott Priddy and James Henry Priddy in Stokes County. He retired from the Winston-Salem Fire Department with 30 years of dedicated service as a Fireman. Steve enjoyed camping and was a gifted woodworker. He treasured family birthday celebrations and spending time with his canine companion, "China Doll." Steve will be remembered for his outgoing and friendly nature. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle P.Gregory. Surviving are his loving wife, Hilda Cleary Priddy; sons, Alan Priddy, Charles Priddy (Joyce), and John Priddy (Madge); daughters, Tammy P. Lewis (Jerry), Merry P. Mounce (Kevin); step-daughters, Sharon Brooks, and Cheryl Spainhour (Preston); seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren; brothers, David Priddy (Sue), and Jerry Priddy (Cindy); sisters, Joyce P. Watson (Charles), and Rachel P. Kennedy (Jim); a large, extended family and many dear friends. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Berrier officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to Community Home Care and Hospice. The family would like to thank the nurses and all the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Steve. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
Winston-Salem man dead after collision between motorcycle and an SUV
-
Children as young as 9 involved in thefts of 46 cars from Forsyth dealerships, police say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately