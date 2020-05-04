April 16, 1938 - May 2, 2020 Mr. Steve Morton Priddy, 82, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2020. Steve was born on April 16, 1938 to Lottie Mae Abbott Priddy and James Henry Priddy in Stokes County. He retired from the Winston-Salem Fire Department with 30 years of dedicated service as a Fireman. Steve enjoyed camping and was a gifted woodworker. He treasured family birthday celebrations and spending time with his canine companion, "China Doll." Steve will be remembered for his outgoing and friendly nature. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle P.Gregory. Surviving are his loving wife, Hilda Cleary Priddy; sons, Alan Priddy, Charles Priddy (Joyce), and John Priddy (Madge); daughters, Tammy P. Lewis (Jerry), Merry P. Mounce (Kevin); step-daughters, Sharon Brooks, and Cheryl Spainhour (Preston); seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren; brothers, David Priddy (Sue), and Jerry Priddy (Cindy); sisters, Joyce P. Watson (Charles), and Rachel P. Kennedy (Jim); a large, extended family and many dear friends. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Berrier officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to Community Home Care and Hospice. The family would like to thank the nurses and all the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Steve. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

