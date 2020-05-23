May 14, 1930 - May 21, 2020 RURAL HALL - Clara Dunlap Priddy, 90, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at Stokes County Nursing Home. Clara was born on May 14, 1930 in Rockingham County to the late James Harrison and Pensy Mae Hall Dunlap. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and was a member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Clara enjoyed spending quality time with her friends and family, loved babysitting kids, loved her church family and enjoyed hosting church visitors. Clara enjoyed cooking and would often cook for and house out-of-town guests. She loved word puzzles, her soap operas, and was an avid sports fan. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, David Clyde Priddy; 2 step-sons, David A. Priddy, Sr. and Michael Priddy; 6 brothers, Guy Dunlap, Lewis Dunlap, James Dunlap, Ray Dunlap, Helon Dunlap,and Herbert Lee Dunlap; and 5 sisters, Gracie Dunlap, Louise Dunlap, Pauline Dunlap, and Lucille Dunlap Corum. Clara is survived by her daughter, Angela Priddy-Hicks and her step-daughter Charlotte Betts (Carl); 6 grandchildren, Ryley Hicks, Elizabeth Betts, Martha Bethel (Craig), Mary Charlotte Bizzell, David Priddy, Jr. (Denise), and Jonathan Priddy (Shannon); 5 great-grandchildren, Zoe Bizzell, Hannah Bethel, Noah Bethel, Jake Priddy, and Sam Priddy and one brother, Clarence Dunlap. A 1:30 PM funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Burroughs Chapel with Elder Rodney Marshall, Elder Scotty Marshall, Elder Ked Stacy and Elder Clarence Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral home Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions still apply. Mrs. Priddy will lie in state Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church, or to LifeBrite Long Term Care, NC Hwy. 89 and Hwy. 8 N, Danbury, NC 27016. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at LifeBrite Community Hospital and Long Term care facility as well as all of the others that helped with her care throughout these years. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Priddy family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
