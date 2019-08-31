Mr. David T. Prichard, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home in Benson, NC. Until 1988, he lived in Winston-Salem, graduating from North Forsyth High School and St. Andrews University. He was a member of Home Moravian Church, and later Raleigh Moravian Church. Mr. Prichard was a restaurateur and wine salesman. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.T. Prichard, Sr., and LaVerne Comer Prichard; and a daughter, Katherine Prichard. Survivors include: his wife, Penny, of the home; daughter, Lynn Prichard Cote of Garner, NC; sister Dale Prichard Dennard of Winston-Salem; and a grandson, Matthew Cote of Garner. A memorial service will be conducted Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Raleigh Moravian Church, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Raleigh Moravian Church, 816 Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607.

